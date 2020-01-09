New Army Chief Naravane Visits Forward Posts in Siachen

Gen Naravane said the entire nation is proud of the soldiers deployed in Siachen, defending the territorial integrity of India.

He exhorted them to continue to discharge their duties with the same enthusiasm and zeal, and also assured them the full support of the country as well as the Army in carrying out their duties, the spokesperson said.

At the Siachen Base Camp, Gen Naravane laid a wreath at the iconic Siachen War Memorial in honour of all the brave Siachen Warriors who have made the supreme sacrifice in the country's defence, the official added.

The Northern Command of the Indian Army is entrusted with manning the country's borders with Pakistan and China.

Gen Naravane took charge as the army chief from Gen Bipin Rawat on 31 December.