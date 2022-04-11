ADVERTISEMENT
New Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Sworn In, 14 New Ministers Take Oath
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday had reconstituted his Cabinet.
i
The new Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, comprising of 25 ministers, was sworn in on Monday, 10 April, at Amaravati.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday had reconstituted his Cabinet which had been dissolved earlier in the week. While 11 ministers were retained from his previous Cabinet, 14 new faces were also added.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×