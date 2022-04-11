ADVERTISEMENT

New Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Sworn In, 14 New Ministers Take Oath

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday had reconstituted his Cabinet.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.</p></div>
The new Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, comprising of 25 ministers, was sworn in on Monday, 10 April, at Amaravati.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday had reconstituted his Cabinet which had been dissolved earlier in the week. While 11 ministers were retained from his previous Cabinet, 14 new faces were also added.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

