Netaji Opposed Hindu Mahasabha’s Divisive Politics: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose opposed the Hindu Mahasabha's "divisive politics" and fought for a secular and united India.
Demanding that his birth anniversary be declared a national holiday, Banerjee said Bose through his struggle has sent the message of respecting all faiths and the best tribute to him would be to fight for a united India.
"Netaji had opposed the Hindu Mahasabha's divisive politics. He had fought for a secular India. Now efforts are on to oust those who follow secularism," Banerjee said at an event here to celebrate Bose's birth anniversary.
Also Read : Mamta government a one-person show, says Rahul
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)