Netaji Opposed Hindu Mahasabha’s Divisive Politics: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(Image Credit: PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose opposed the Hindu Mahasabha's "divisive politics" and fought for a secular and united India.

Demanding that his birth anniversary be declared a national holiday, Banerjee said Bose through his struggle has sent the message of respecting all faiths and the best tribute to him would be to fight for a united India.

She also slammed the Centre for “not being serious” about unraveling the mystery shrouding Bose’s disappearance.

"Netaji had opposed the Hindu Mahasabha's divisive politics. He had fought for a secular India. Now efforts are on to oust those who follow secularism," Banerjee said at an event here to celebrate Bose's birth anniversary.

“They had only declassified a few files and not taken any step to find out what actually happened. It is a matter of shame that even after more than 70 years, we don’t know what happened to him.”
