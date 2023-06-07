Nepali Boy Who Survived Odisha Train Tragedy Finally Reunited With His Parents

While stories of horror and sorrow emanated from the Odisha train disaster on Friday, 2 June – which claimed the lives of at least 275 people – one of the few stories of hope came to the fore when a Nepali boy, who survived the tragedy, was reunited with his parents on Friday, 7 June.

Ramanand Paswan, a Nepal national, was admitted to SCB medical college hospital in Cuttack with injuries after the accident.

Paswan's age is disputed. While some sources say he is 15 years old, others say he is 21. He was travelling to Chennai in the Coromandel Express, according to local media.