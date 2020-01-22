Nepal Tragedy: Parents Asked Hotel For Heater As Kids Were Cold

The families had also kept all doors and windows shut, preventing ventilation into the room. Experts say that patio heaters cannot be used indoors as they require significant airflow. The propane gas heater produces carbon monoxide, nitric oxide, and nitrogen dioxide. If these gases are inhaled in extreme amounts, it can prove be fatal.

At 7 am on Tuesday, the staff knocked on their doors to serve their morning tea and coffee. However, there was no response from inside the room. The staff then alerted the other guests who had travelled with the deceased.

“When they managed to open the door, they found all eight of them lying unconscious. The room itself was 16x14 in size and the doors and windows were all shut with eight people inside and the eight-foot heater in the centre. The police were then alerted and the eight of them were them were airlifted in two sorties to Kathmandu between 9-10 am,” Sushil Singh Rathore confirmed.

The Nepal police have, however, not booked any persons so far for negligence.