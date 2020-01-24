Nepal Tragedy: Hundreds Gather for Last Rites of Praveen’s Family

Hundreds of people arrived at Chenkottukonam on the Kollam-Thiruvananthapuram border on Friday, 24 January, to pay last respects to Dubai-based engineer Praveen Nair, his wife Saranya and their three children, aged between 4 and 9 years.



The family, along with three others – Renjith, his wife Indu, and two-year-old son – had likely died of asphyxiation in their room at a mountainous resort in Nepal.

The bodies of Nair’s family was first brought to New Delhi from Kathmandu on Thursday and then airlifted to Thiruvananthapuram.

Sources close to the family said the last rites will be performed later on Friday and they will be put to rest in their house’s backyard, as they ‘wanted to keep them close.’