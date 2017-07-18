On Nelson Mandela’s Birth Anniversary, a Look at His Gandhi Link

Nelson “Madiba” Mandela, the South African revolutionary who championed the fight against apartheid in his country, also shared a close bond with India. This link was established primarily due to Gandhi becoming a source of political inspiration for a young Mandela.

A parallel has often been drawn between the two leaders, not least among them being that both, at different points in time, were housed in the same prison in Johannesburg’s Constitution Hill. Moreover, Mandela’s advocacy of Gandhi’s teachings, especially that of ahimsa and satya won him the moniker “Gandhi of South Africa”.