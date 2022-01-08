NEET PG Counselling Order Explained: SC Upholds OBC, EWS Quota For 2021-22

After months of delays, and protests by anguished resident doctors in and around the national capital, the Supreme Court on Friday, 7 January pronounced its order regarding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG counselling, allowing it to proceed.

The apex court upheld the existing criteria of 27 percent reservation for Other Backward Class (OBC) and 10 percent reservation for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category in the All-India Quota (AIQ) seats for all medical courses for the year 2021-22.