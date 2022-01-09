'NEET-PG Counselling to Start from 12 January': Health Minister Mandaviya
"This will give more strength to the country in the fight against coronavirus," the health minister said.
On Sunday, 10 January, Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya said that NEET-PG counselling for 2021-2022 will start from Wednesday, 12 January. This comes two days after the Supreme Court of India, in an order said that the due process should go ahead as per the the existing 27 percent OBC (Other Backward Class) and 10 percent EWS (Economically Weaker Section) reservations in the All India Quota seats.
"This will give more strength to the country in the fight against coronavirus. My best wishes to all the candidates," the health minister added.
Earlier, the delay in the process led to nationwide strike by doctors demanding to expedite the entire process. The delay was caused after the Supreme Court raised concerns over the government's decision to set Rs 8 Lakh as the annual income limit to avail the EWS quota.
The counselling process was scheduled to begin on 25 October.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.