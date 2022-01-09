ADVERTISEMENT

'NEET-PG Counselling to Start from 12 January': Health Minister Mandaviya

"This will give more strength to the country in the fight against coronavirus," the health minister said.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Image used for representative purposes.&nbsp;&nbsp;</p></div>
i

On Sunday, 10 January, Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya said that NEET-PG counselling for 2021-2022 will start from Wednesday, 12 January. This comes two days after the Supreme Court of India, in an order said that the due process should go ahead as per the the existing 27 percent OBC (Other Backward Class) and 10 percent EWS (Economically Weaker Section) reservations in the All India Quota seats.

"This will give more strength to the country in the fight against coronavirus. My best wishes to all the candidates," the health minister added.
Also Read

Extended Work Hours, Depression: The Math & The Aftermath of Doctors' Protests

Extended Work Hours, Depression: The Math & The Aftermath of Doctors' Protests
ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the delay in the process led to nationwide strike by doctors demanding to expedite the entire process. The delay was caused after the Supreme Court raised concerns over the government's decision to set Rs 8 Lakh as the annual income limit to avail the EWS quota.

The counselling process was scheduled to begin on 25 October.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT