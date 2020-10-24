NEET 7.5% Quota Bill: DMK Protests Against Guv for Delaying Assent

Hundreds of DMK cadres gathered in front of Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Saturday, 24 October, to urge Banwarilal Purohit, the Tamil Nadu Governor, to give his assent to the bill providing 7.5 percent reservation for government school students in MBBS admissions based on the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

The protest was led by DMK Chief MK Stalin and saw the participation of several MLAs and senior leaders of the party.

According to reports, slogans condemning the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for not meeting the Governor and pressing for his assent were raised by the leaders.