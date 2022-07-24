ADVERTISEMENT

'Scintillating Silver', 'Historic': Congratulations Pour In For Neeraj Chopra

Chopra won a silver medal in the Men's Javelin Throw at World Championships. PM Modi called it a special moment.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
'Scintillating Silver', 'Historic': Congratulations Pour In For Neeraj Chopra
Congratulations poured in for Neeraj Chopra from all corners, as he became the first Indian man to win a medal at the World Championships. Chopra won a silver medal in the Men's Javelin Throw.

Congratulating Chopra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a “great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes.”

Anurag Thakur, the Union minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, shared the video clipping of Chopra’s winning throw, writing that “Neeraj has now won medal at every Global event."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he was elated by Chopra’s stupendous win.

Union law minister and former sports minister Kiren Rijiju also congratulated Chopra for creating history again.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis termed the achievement a moment as a boost to the inspiration for the youth.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called Chopra's win "scintillating."

NCP leader and MP Supriya Sule termed the win a proud moment for India.

BJP President and Rajya Sabha member JP Nadda also congratulated the champion.

Edited By :Ahamad Fuwad
