Need More Caution: Maha Defends Travel Restrictions as Centre Claims Divergence

What Has Maharashtra Proposed in the State?

In the case of domestic air travel, passengers travelling within the state will either have to be fully vaccinated or compulsorily carry an RT-PCR test within 48 hours of the time of arrival.

In case of passengers from other states, negative RT-PCR test within 48 hours of arrival will be compulsory without exceptions.

Seven-day institutional quarantine mandatory for passengers coming from at-risk countries. Travellers will have to share their travel history for the past 15 days upon arrival.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) began contacting passengers who arrived in the city from the countries of concern over the last 15 days.

Further, Chakraborty was quoted as saying, “Under the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act, the state government holds the power to put in additional conditions to prevent the spread of the virus. So the state, acting in accordance with its authority, has decided not to mend or revise the current guidelines issued for international passengers."

According to Chakraborty, the Centre’s communication is “an advisory, not a compulsion.”

Further advocating for the state’s additional guidelines, Dr Avinash Bhondwe, former president of Indian Medical Association, Maharashtra, said that compulsory quarantine was required.

He was quoted as saying, “Dubai contained the spread of the virus by implementing the same strategy. First, quarantine them, then test them. This helps in controlling possible exposure to non-infected people. The state’s guidelines are stringent but as the virus is here to stay, we need to get used to it," The Indian Express reported.