Need IT Nod for Share Transfer, Says NDTV; Adani Group Calls It 'Misconceived'

NDTV promoter group firm RRPR Holding has told VCPL, which along with two other Adani group firms has launched a hostile takeover bid for the media firm, that its stakeholding in NDTV has been provisionally attached by the I-T authorities and require their approval for the transfer.

The contention has been rejected by the Adani group, which termed it as "misconceived and misleading" statements while asking RRPR Holding to convert the warrants into equity shares.