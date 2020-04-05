Nearly 1,300 Booked for Violation of Lockdown in Muzaffarnagar
The police in Muzaffarnagar have booked 1,279 people for violation of lockdown norms since the countrywide restrictions were imposed on 25 March, officials said on Sunday, 5 April.
Muzaffarnagar Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said as many as 247 cases were registered under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) naming 1,279 people till Saturday. They were found violating the lockdown norms in the district, he said, and asked people to stay home and help hinder the spread of the coronavirus.
The country was placed under a 21-day lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from March 25.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)