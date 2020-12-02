NDA Candidate Sushil Modi Files Nomination For Bihar’s RS Bypoll

The JD (U), has extended its full support to Modi for his candidature saying, “Our good wishes are with him. Even if opposition fields a candidate, he will be elected. Wherever he will be, he will excel. He has done wonderful work as deputy CM and has a very good knowledge of financial aspects,” said JD (U) state president Bashistha Narain Singh, reported Hindustan Times.

Modi, who was replaced by Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi as the deputy chief ministers of state, had earlier stated in a report by ANI that, “Though I’m not part of the Bihar government, my soul dwells inside the current government. We shouldn’t let our party become weak ever.”