NDA Allies Unhappy with BJP Leadership on CAA and All-India NRC
With escalating protests over Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 and NRC, NDA allies are opening up strongly against the move by the Union Government. Bihar allies JD(U) and LJP have come forward against NDA, requesting a discussion chaired by Prime Minister with NDA allies, Opposition parties and CAA protest leaders to assuage the situation.
Speaking to News18 on Saturday, 21 December, Chirag Paswan, National President of LJP and KC Tyagi, JD(U) spokesperson said,
“We are not able to convince the public. The Opposition has been successful in spreading fear. They are all our citizens, we should respect their views and their protests and it’s the responsibility of our government to do so. The CAA is not a law which will revoke citizenship of our people. The guidelines for NRC are yet to be notified and yet we aren’t able to control the situation.”Chirag Paswan, LJP National President
On Saturday , thousands of RJD supporters fanned out across Bihar, disrupting rail and road traffic while trying to enforce a state-wide shutdown in protest against the new citizenship law and the proposed NRC.
In Patna, hundreds of party supporters – children included, stormed railway stations and bus stands carrying sticks and party flags but were chased away by police personnel.
In Nawada, bandh supporters staged a demonstration on National Highway 31, where they burnt tires on the road causing disruption in the movement of vehicles while agitators protested at Zero Mile Chowk in Muzaffarpur.
(With inputs from PTI and News18)
