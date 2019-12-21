NDA Allies Unhappy with BJP Leadership on CAA and All-India NRC

On Saturday , thousands of RJD supporters fanned out across Bihar, disrupting rail and road traffic while trying to enforce a state-wide shutdown in protest against the new citizenship law and the proposed NRC.



In Patna, hundreds of party supporters – children included, stormed railway stations and bus stands carrying sticks and party flags but were chased away by police personnel.

In Nawada, bandh supporters staged a demonstration on National Highway 31, where they burnt tires on the road causing disruption in the movement of vehicles while agitators protested at Zero Mile Chowk in Muzaffarpur.