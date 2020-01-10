NCRB 2018 Data Decoded: Delhi Tops Crime Chart With Over 2L Cases

Incidents of crime in India increased by 1.3 percent in 2018 as compared to 2017, with the registration of 50 lakh cognisable crimes, revealed the much-awaited 2018 edition of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) – ‘Crime in India.’

The Quint, upon delineating the report into several categories, extrapolated that Delhi topped the crime chart, with over two lakh incidents having been reported in the national capital in 2018.

In total, 50,74,634 cognisable crimes, comprising 31,32,954 Indian Penal Code (IPC) crimes and 19,41,680 Special and Local Laws (SLL) crimes, were registered in 2018, up from 50,07,044 in 2017, as per the report.