NCP Chief Writes to PM Modi, Says ‘Shocked’ at Maha Guv Language

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday, 13 October, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing ‘shock’ over Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, regarding the reopening of places of worship in the state.

The NCP chief, in the letter, stated that he was “shocked and surprised” at the language used by the governor.