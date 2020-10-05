NCP Becomes First Political Party in India to Form LGBT Cell

The head of the cell, Priya Patil, said the cell will work to ensure that the community members get their rights and the overall operations will be taken care of by a 13-member team, PTI reported.

Seemingly, the formation of a separate LGBT cell was one of the promises made by the party in its election manifesto. The NCP was also the first party to set up a separate cell for women as well.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)