NCB Appoints IRS Officer Amit Fakkad Gawate As Its Mumbai Zonal Director

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday, 14 April, appointed Amit Fakkad Gawate, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) cadre from the 2008 batch, as its Mumbai zonal director.
Earlier, he was in charge of the NCB's Bengaluru and Chennai offices. Gawate will continue to head the Bengaluru NCB as an additional charge till 31 May, Hindustan Times reported.
After the term of Sameer Wankhede ended in December last year, IRS officer Vijendra Singh had been appointed as Mumbai NCB's zonal director as an additional charge.
NCB Suspends 2 Officers Probing Aryan Khan Drugs Case
Meanwhile, the NCB, on 13 April, suspended two of its officers probing the cruise ship drugs case involving Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.
The two officers, Vishwa Vijay Singh and Ashish Ranjan Prasad, were subjected to an inquiry by the NCB's vigilance team. Singh was the Investigating Officer of the case, while Prasad was a part of the team conducting the probe.
However, the NCB's director-general, SN Pradhan, said that their suspension did not have anything to do with Khan's case, as per a report by Hindustan Times.
