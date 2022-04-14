NCB Appoints IRS Officer Amit Fakkad Gawate As Its Mumbai Zonal Director

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday, 14 April, appointed Amit Fakkad Gawate, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) cadre from the 2008 batch, as its Mumbai zonal director.

Earlier, he was in charge of the NCB's Bengaluru and Chennai offices. Gawate will continue to head the Bengaluru NCB as an additional charge till 31 May, Hindustan Times reported.