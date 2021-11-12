Had Verified Sameer Wankhede's Records: Nawab Malik's Affidavit in Bombay HC
According to Nawab Malik, he had verified the records from the birth register maintained by the local civic body.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Minister Nawab Malik has submitted an affidavit before the Bombay High Court, claiming that he had verified Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's birth records before tweeting about them.
According to Malik, he had verified the records from the birth register maintained by the local civic body, reported LiveLaw.
This comes after the high court on Monday asked Malik to submit an affidavit showing that he had verified the claims he had tweeted about Wankhede being born a Muslim, a LiveLaw report had said.
"I want an affidavit from you that the information is verified. It can be a one-page affidavit," the court had stated, according to NDTV.
Malik has been claiming that despite being born a Muslim, Wankhede secured a central government job claiming to be from the Scheduled Caste.
Submitting his affidavit, Malik said that he has verified the documents he tweeted, including Wankhede's birth certificate, nikahnama of his first marriage, and tweets on social media, reported LiveLaw.
Malik said that he had procured the nikahnama from Wankhede's first wife's relative, while he claimed that much of the information he had posted on social media was actually reproduced from social media accounts of the Wankhedes.
(With inputs from NDTV and LiveLaw.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.