Nawab Malik Admitted to JJ Hospital; Condition Stable, Say Doctors

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, was admitted to Mumbai’s JJ Hospital on Monday, 2 May, after he complained of fever and diarrhoea, reported PTI, quoting his lawyer.

The hospital said the minister was under observation at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and his condition was stable. Earlier last week, Malik sought interim bail on medical grounds from the special court, asserting that he had been ill for the last three days, his condition had deteriorated, and he was "serious."

"He complained of an upset stomach and his blood pressure was not stable. He is under observation at the Intensive Care Unit and his condition is currently stable," reported PTI, quoting Sanjay Surase, Medical Superintendent, Sir JJ Hospital.

According to Malik’s lawyer, there are no facilities at JJ hospital to conduct some tests which are required for treatment. And hence, he sought Malik's admission to a private hospital of his choice, where the doctors are aware of his medical history.