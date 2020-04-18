Over 20 Navy Personnel From INS Angre Infected with COVID-19

At least 20 personnel from the Indian Navy have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai as on Saturday, 18 April. The first sailor who tested positive was residing and working at INS Angre. The rest of the personnel who tested positive had come in close contact with that first sailor.

The sailors had shared the residential block in INS Angre, which is a shore-based logistics and support establishment of the Western Naval command, as confirmed to The Quint by an Indian Navy spokesperson.