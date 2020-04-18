Over 20 Navy Personnel From INS Angre Infected with COVID-19
At least 20 personnel from the Indian Navy have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai as on Saturday, 18 April. The first sailor who tested positive was residing and working at INS Angre. The rest of the personnel who tested positive had come in close contact with that first sailor.
The sailors had shared the residential block in INS Angre, which is a shore-based logistics and support establishment of the Western Naval command, as confirmed to The Quint by an Indian Navy spokesperson.
“Most of these are asymptomatic and have been traced to a single sailor who was tested positive on 07 Apr 20. They all reside in the same accommodation block at INS Angre. All primary contacts (though asymptomatic) were tested for Covid 19. Entire inliving block was immediately put under quarantine - containment zone and INS Angre too is under lockdown. (sic)”Spokesperson, Indian Navy
“All actions as per established COVID-19 protocol are being taken,” the Indian Navy spokesperson said. The Navy has also clarified that there have been no cases of infection on board its ships and submarines.
The infected personnel have been admitted in INHS Asvini, a naval hospital in Mumbai’s Colaba area, reported Hindustan Times.
While the Indian Army has reported eight COVID-19 cases so far, these are the first case reported in the Navy.
In a 15-minute-long video message to naval personnel on 9 April, the Indian Navy chief had told his men that while they should hope for the best, the Navy should plan for the worst, reported the Hindustan Times.
