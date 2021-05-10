Oxygen Concentrator Seizure: No Interim Relief for Navneet Kalra
The Delhi Police has issued a look-out notice against the businessman.
A Delhi court on Monday, 10 May, refused to grant relief to Navneet Kalra, who owns Khan Chacha and Town Hall restaurants in Delhi, in connection with a case related to hoarding of oxygen concentrators. The matter will be heard again on Tuesday.
The Saket court, where his bail plea is being heard, have asked the Delhi Police to file a reply.
A case under various offences dealing with cheating, disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant, criminal conspiracy, and violating provisions of Essential Commodities Act, 1955, has been filed against Kalra, following the seizure of over 500 oxygen concentrators from his restaurants in the national capital. Four men were arrested during the raids, while Kalra is absconding.
Kalra May Have Left Delhi: Cops
According to the Delhi Police, it is suspected that Kalra and his family have left Delhi. Teams have been formed and raids are being conducted in Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states, the cops added.
This comes at a time when the national capital is facing acute shortage of oxygen to treat thousands of people who are infected with novel coronavirus every day in the national capital. At least 20,000 cases have been recorded in Delhi, several times, over the last one week.
