'Justice Delayed, Not Denied': Road Rage Victim's Kin on Sidhu's 1 Yr Jail Term

"There may be a delay, but God always delivers justice," said the family of the late Gurnam Singh, while reacting to the Supreme Court's enhancement of Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's sentence to one-year imprisonment in the 1988 road rage case. Sidhu had been charged with beating Gurnam to death during the incident in Patiala.

"We not only thank God, but everyone who stood with us in our long legal fight during which we went through many pressures," Gurnam's grandson Sabby said.