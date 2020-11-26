‘Bharat Bandh’ Affects Services in Kerala, West Bengal

In West Bengal, daily life was partially affected with clashes being reported in parts of the state. According to NDTV, the trade union wing of the ruling Trinamool Congress is also supporting the labour-led Bharat Bandh.

The ten unions striking include: Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Co-ordination Centre (TUCC), Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC).

The demands put forward by these unions include monthly monetary support, expansion of MGNREGA, which is the rural employment guarantee scheme, the withdrawal of ‘anti-farmer’ and anti-labour codes, and a pension to all scheme.