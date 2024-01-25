National Tourism Day 2024: History, Significance & Quotes To Promote Tourism

National Tourism Day in India is celebrated every year on 25 January. The day is observed to create awareness among people about the benefits of tourism for the economy of the country. It was initiated by the government of India with an aim to promote natural beauty, cultural diversity, and rich heritage. India is a beautiful country with amazing tourist attractions like rivers, mountains, beaches, valleys, historical sites, and many more. National Tourism Day strives to draw the attention of tourists to boost the economy of the country.
National Tourism Day aims to honor the people working in the travel and tourism sectors who work hard in fostering tourism and therefore help and support local economies. Let us check out the history, significance, wishes, messages, and quotes on National Tourism Day 2024 below.
When is National Tourism Day in India?
India celebrated National Tourism Day on 25 January. This year, it falls on Thursday, 25 January 2024.
What is the Theme of National Tourism Day 2024 in India?
The theme of National Tourism Day 2024 in India is "Sustainable Journeys, Timeless Memories."
History and Significance of National Tourism Day
According to reports, the first National Tourism Day in India was celebrated in 1948. The main significance of celebrating this day is to promote tourism in India for the economical growth and development. The day creates an awareness among people about the cultural, social, and economical aspects of tourism. National Tourism Day in India endeavors to promote sustainable tourism practices to help the local communities. On the occasion of National Tourism Day various activities are performed in the country to highlight the amazing tourist destinations of the country along with their cultural significance.
The promotion and development of tourism in the country is being taken care of by the ministry of tourism. Since tourism is critical for the economic development of the country, the ministry of tourism takes all necessary measures to improve the tourism at central, state, and public levels.
The tourism industry of India is responsible for bringing billions of dollars into the economy each year. Therefore, National Tourism Day should be celebrated with a motive to increase the arrival of foreign as well as domestic tourists in the country.
National Tourism Day 2024 in India: Inspirational Quotes To Promote Tourism
The world is a book and those who do not travel read only one page. [St. Augustine].
Wherever you go becomes a part of you somehow. [Anita Desai].
All that is gold does not glitter, Not all those who wander are lost. [J.R.R. Tolkien].
Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all. [Helen Keller].
Travel far enough, you meet yourself. [David Mitchell, Cloud Atlas].
We wander for distraction, but we travel for fulfilment. [Hilaire Belloc].
Travel not to escape life, but so life doesn’t escape you. [Unknown].
"Travel expands the mind and fills the gap. [Sheda Savage].
The worst thing about being a tourist is having other tourists recognize you as a tourist. [Russell Baker].
Travel becomes a strategy for accumulating photographs. [Susan Sontag].
We live in a wonderful world that is full of beauty, charm and adventure. There is no end to the adventures we can have if only we seek them with our eyes open. [Jawaharial Nehru].
