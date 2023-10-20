National Solidarity Day 2023 in India: Significance, History, Quotes & Facts

National Solidarity Day in India is observed every year on 20 October. The day is dedicated to commemorate the victory of Indian Army over the Chinese Army in 1962 during the Indo-China War. The day is recognised with honour and respect, and promotes the bravery and strength of Indian forces in protecting the sovereignty and security of the nation. National Solidarity Day is a tribute to all the brave souls who lost their precious lives in the Sino-Indian War that took place on 20 Oct 1962.
Let us read about the history, significance, and facts about National Solidarity Day 2023 of India.
History of National Solidarity Day of India
The history of National Solidarity Day of India is related to the India-China War that started from 20 October 1962 and ended on 21 November 1962.
During this Indo-China war, China attacked India suddenly from northeastern frontier with an intention to subjugate the disputed territories in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.
However, Indian forces fought till the end, despite losing thousands of lives in the war. A committee was established by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to honour and tribute the martyrs of the war. Finally, 20 October was officially declared as the National Solidarity Day for India.
Significance of National Solidarity Day in India
The main significance of celebrating the National Solidarity Day is to honor and tribute the brave solus of Indian forces who lost their lives during the Sino-Indian War in 1962.
It promotes the strength, courage, dedication, and determination of valiant Indian soldiers who fought resiliently to protect the borders of nation from enemies.
Every year on National Solidarity Day of India, various events like national flag hoisting ceremony, patriotic events, singing of national anthem at war memorial, and more are held across the country to pay homage to martyred Indian soldiers.
National Solidarity Day 2023 Quotes
The first step in the evolution of ethics is a sense of solidarity with other human beings. [Albert Schweitzer].
There is no stability without solidarity and no solidarity without stability. [Jose Manuel Barroso].
Solidarity is an attitude of resistance, I suppose, or it should be. [Christopher Hitchens].
A people cannot exist if there is no social solidarity. [Ariel Sharon].
You don't fight racism with racism, the best way to fight racism is with solidarity. [Bobby Seale].
True solidarity is only possible among the solitary. [Jose Bergamin].
The faith must express itself in charity and in solidarity, which is the civil form of charity. [Claudio Hummes].
Solidarity is learned through contact rather than concepts. When the heart is touched by direct experience, the mind may be challenged to change. Personal involvement with innocent suffering, with the injustice others suffer, is a catalyst for solidarity which then gives rise to intellectual inquiry and moral reflection." [Rev. Peter-Hans Kolvenbach].
National Solidarity Day 2023 Facts
The Sino-Indian War of 1962 is known by several names like India-China War, Indo-China War, Himalayan War, and the Chinese Invasion of India.
The number of soldiers lost by India during Indo-China War is 3000 while as the China lost around 700.
The India-China War of 1962 lasted for a month and ended on 21 Number after China declared a ceasefire.
During this war, the People's Liberation Army of China attacked both the then-North-East Frontier Agency and Ladakh. It also crossed the McMahon Line.
During the Chinese Invasion of India, China sabotaged all the means of communication so that Indian forces can't connect with their headquarters.
The Chinese infantry made a rear-attack on the first day of the war. As a result, the Indian troops were compelled to flee to Bhutan because of the huge losses.
About 200 Chinese soldiers were slain by the Indian army when it opened fire with mortars and machine guns upon learning that a Chinese force is hiding in a pass.
