Farmers’ ‘Chakka Jam’: No Bandh in Delhi But Security Beefed up
Catch all the farmers’ ‘chakka jam’ live updates here!
Ahead of the ‘chakka jam’, planned by farmers protesting against the Modi government’s contentious farm laws, on Saturday, 6 February, security has been enhanced across Delhi and other parts of Haryana. However, Kisan Unions had announced that the Bandh won’t be observed in the national capital, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
Samyukt Kisan Morcha Chief Darshan Pal shared a set of guidelines that have been issued regarding the ‘chakka jam’.
Meanwhile, on Friday, the Delhi Police said that it has made adequate arrangements to prevent the entry of miscreants and will also be monitoring social media posts.
- The Congress on Friday extended support to the ‘chakka jam’
- Farmers’ unions have appealed to all the stakeholders to be peaceful
- Emergency and essential services like ambulance, school bus, etc., will not be stopped, as per the guidelines issued by the farmers’ unions
Drone Cameras, 50K Security Personnel Deployed in Delhi-NCR
Drone cameras at Tikri border and around 50,000 police-paramilitary forces have been deployed around Delhi-NCR ahead of the ‘chakka jam’ called by protesting farmers.
Heavy Barricading, Water Cannons Deployed at Ghazipur Border
Extensive barricading measures have been undertaken at the Ghazipur Border with the deployment of water cannon vehicles, as a pre-emptive measure to deal with possible disturbances resulting from 'Chakka Jaam' called by farmer unions protesting against the farm laws, reported ANI.
Congress Extends Support to ‘Chakka Jam’
The Congress party on Friday extended support to the ‘chakka jam’ called by farmer unions across the country on Saturday.
The party, according to media reports, has said that its workers will stand shoulder to shoulder with farmers in the protest. Further, the Congress expressed disappointment with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar for defending the farm laws in the Parliament and for attacking the Opposition.
Samyukt Kisan Morcha Releases Guidelines Ahead of March
Samyukt Kisan Morcha Chief Darshan Pal shared a set of guidelines that have been issued regarding the ‘chakka jam’. “We appeal to the public in India to kindly cooperate,” he said.
1. Only national and state highways across the country will be jammed from 12 noon to 3 pm.
2. Emergency and essential services like ambulance or school bus will not be stopped.
3. The 'chakka jam’ will remain completely peaceful and non-violent. Protesters are asked to not to indulge in any conflict with government officials or ordinary citizens.
4. There will be no ‘chakka jam’ programme in Delhi NCR, except the protest sites that are already in a ‘chakka jam’ mode. All roads entering Delhi will remain open except where farmers' protest sites are already located.
5. The ‘chakka jam’ programme will conclude at 3 pm by indicating the unity of farmers, by blowing the vehicle horn continuously for 1 minute. We also appeal to the public to join in, at 3 pm to express their support and solidarity with our annadatas.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.