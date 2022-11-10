National Education Day 2022 Date, Theme, History, Significance in India
National Education Day 2022 will be celebrated in India on Friday, 11 November 2022.
National Education Day is celebrated in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first education minister of India.
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad served the country as an education minister from 15 August 1947 to 2 February 1958. He was a great educationist and played a critical role in reframing and reshaping the education system of India. The day is observed on 11 November every year to acknowledge and honour the contribution of Abul Kalam Azad to the cause of education in India.
National Education Day 2022 in India: Date and Theme
National Education Day 2022 in India will be celebrated on Friday, 11 November. Every year, the day is recognized under a specific theme. This year, the theme of National Education Day 2022 has not been announced yet.
History and Significance of National Education Day in India
The history of National Education Day dates back to 2008, when the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) decalred 11 November as National Education Day for India.
The significance of National Education Day is to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad - the first education minister of India and his role in the development of education system in India. The day is also observed to create awareness among people about the importance and role of education in the betterment and welfare of nation.
National Education Day is observed with the intent of strengthening the educational institutions in India and advancing educational standards. It is also recognized to honour Maulana Azad's role in establishing the foundation of India's educational system and his efforts to create an independent India.
