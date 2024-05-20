National Anti-Terrorism Day in India 2024: Date, History, Significance & Quotes

National Anti-Terrorism Day in India: Every year on 21 May India celebrates Anti-Terrorism Day to commemorate the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who was assassinated by a suicide bomber of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) at Sriperumbridor, a village now known as Chennai, on 21 May 1991. National Anti-Terrorism Day was first established in the country by the VP Singh government to commemorate the life of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and to educate people about the negative impact of terrorism and violence on society and the nation. The day also aims to promote peace and harmony in the country.
Almost every day we read news about different terrorist acts and violence, which is quite disturbing. The terrorists only want to create fear in the minds of the common people. They kill thousands of people without any remorse because they have no conscience. The government of India has declared 21 May as Anti-Terrorism Day to emphasize the significance of fight against terrorism.
National Anti-Terrorism Day 2024 Date in India
This year, National Anti-Terrorism Day will be observed in India on Tuesday, 21 May 2024.
History of National Anti-Terrorism Day in India
The Anti-Terrorism Day was established in India after Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by an LTTE terrorist at Sriperumbridor, a village now known as Chennai. The day was established to commemorate the brutal killing of Gandhi and to symbolize the nation's unwavering commitment to fighting terrorism. Every year, on May 21, all government offices, public sector undertakings, and other public institutions take an anti-terrorism pledge by declaring their commitment to the nation's struggle against terrorism. The pledge is a commitment to defend the country's borders, promote national unity, and support international terrorism victims.
The Anti-Terrorism Day celebrations in India are marked with a variety of activities and events, including parades, sporting events, cultural performances, and community rallies. These activities are organized by both the government and private sector organizations. The day is also marked as an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices made by the country's service members and to pay tribute to their families.
Significance of National Anti-Terrorism Day
The National Anti-Terrorism Day in India is significant because it aims to spread awareness about terrorism and violence, and its impact on the society. The day also serves as a reminder that the international community must work together to address the global threat of terrorism. Anti-Terrorism Day is observed in different countries with different objectives. In India, the day is marked by a series of debates, discussions, and seminars on the impact of terrorism. The day also serves as a platform to promote peace and harmony among people.
National Anti-Terrorism Day is also an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices made by the victims of terrorism and their families. The importance of Anti-Terrorism Day is to increase awareness about the terrorist groups and how they plan to strike terror.
National Anti-Terrorism Day strives to promote unity among the people by planting a seed of unity in the nation. One of the most important messages of Anti-Terrorism Day is to promote peace and harmony among people. This can be achieved only through genuine efforts and cooperation from all stakeholders. It is also important to promote unity and solidarity against terrorism and violence. This can be achieved through education, training, and support for vulnerable populations.
National Anti-Terrorism Day Quotes
Terrorism isn’t insanity. It grows out of social conditions that are well known: poverty, social oppression, dictatorship, and a void of meaning in the lives of ordinary people. [Deepak Chopra].
What is it that seduces some young people to terrorism? It simplifies things. The fanatic has no questions, only answers. Education is the way to eliminate terrorism. [Elie Wiesel].
While we must remain determined to defeat terrorism, it isn’t only terrorism we are fighting. It’s the beliefs that motivate terrorists. A new ideology of hatred and intolerance has arisen to challenge America and liberal democracy. [Senator John Kerry].
This is not a battle between the United States of America and terrorism. It is a battle between the free and democratic world and terrorism. [Tony Blair].
Terrorism has become the systematic weapon of a war that knows no borders and seldom has a face. [Jacques Chirac].
Terrorism is the tactic of demanding the impossible, and demanding it at gunpoint. [Christopher Hitchens].
Terrorists harm their own cause, no matter how valid their concerns might be. [Bill Blackman].
We can’t accommodate terrorism. When someone uses the slaughter of innocent people to advance a so-called political cause, at that point the political cause becomes immoral and unjust and they should be eliminated from any serious discussion, any serious debate. [Rudolph Giuliani].
