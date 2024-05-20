National Anti-Terrorism Day in India 2024: Date, History, Significance & Quotes

National Anti-Terrorism Day in India: Every year on 21 May India celebrates Anti-Terrorism Day to commemorate the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who was assassinated by a suicide bomber of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) at Sriperumbridor, a village now known as Chennai, on 21 May 1991. National Anti-Terrorism Day was first established in the country by the VP Singh government to commemorate the life of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and to educate people about the negative impact of terrorism and violence on society and the nation. The day also aims to promote peace and harmony in the country.

Almost every day we read news about different terrorist acts and violence, which is quite disturbing. The terrorists only want to create fear in the minds of the common people. They kill thousands of people without any remorse because they have no conscience. The government of India has declared 21 May as Anti-Terrorism Day to emphasize the significance of fight against terrorism.