'Going to Arrest Him Alone?' Narsinghanand on Haridwar Hate Speech Arrest

"I am with him in each of these three cases, are you going to arrest him alone?" controversial Hindutva Leader Yati Narsinghanand asked the Uttarakhand Police on Thursday, 13 January, after they arrested Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi in connection with the Haridwar hate speech conclave.

The hate speech conclave was organised by Narsinghanand from 17 to 19 December in Uttarakhand's pilgrimage city of Haridwar, where multiple calls to kill minorities and attack their religious spaces were made.