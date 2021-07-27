Naresh Goyal, Prashant Ruia, Officials of Adani, Reliance in Pegasus List

Amid reports of several high-profile politicians ministers and civil servants being targets or 'potential' targets of snooping using the Pegasus spyware, several bureaucrats and businessmen were also likely targeted, The Wire reported.

The names that have surfaced in the latest report include former top PSU officials such as Naresh Goyal, founder chairman of Jet Airways; BC Tripathi, ex-chief of GAIL India; Ajay Singh, SpiceJet chairman and managing director, and Essar Group’s Prashant Ruia.

The list also includes Vikram Kothari of Rotomac Pens, his son Rahul Kothari, and former Aircel promoter C Sivasankaran, all of whom had to face the law over alleged loan frauds in the past.

The numbers of former boss of Life Insurance Corporation of India and a former executive director of the Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertiliser Corporation also feature on the list.