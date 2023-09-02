ADVERTISEMENT
Naresh Goyal, Founder of Jet Airways, Arrested by ED in Alleged Bank Fraud Case

The case against Naresh Goyal is based on an FIR filed by the CBI in May this year.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Naresh Goyal, Founder of Jet Airways, Arrested by ED in Alleged Bank Fraud Case
Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Friday, 1 September, for allegedly defrauding a bank of Rs 538 crores.

Goyal will be produced before a Bombay PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court on Saturday, 2 September, news agency ANI reported.

The case against Goyal is based on an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in May this year.

(This story will be updated with more details.)

Topics:  Jet Airways   Naresh Goyal 

