PM Modi Sets up PM-CARES Fund to Combat COVID-19 Outbreak

In the view of several people wanting to contribute to fight against the coronavirus outbreak in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 28 March, announced that a public charitable trust under the name of Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES) has been set up.

PM Modi further mentioned that the fund will be used for similar “distressing situations” if at all they take place in the future.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India soared to 873 on Saturday. The Union Health Ministry put the death toll at 19.