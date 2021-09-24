US VP Harris Acknowledged Pak’s Role in Terrorism at Meet With PM Modi: Shringla

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President Kamala Harris’ meeting in Washington on Thursday, 23 September, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla informed the press that while speaking on terrorism, Harris of her own accord, referred to Pakistan’s role in that regard.

Shringla added, “She said that there were terror groups working there. She asked Pakistan to take action so that these groups don't impact US security and of India”, news agency ANI reported.

“Harris agreed with PM Modi on cross-border terrorism and India had been a victim of terrorism for several decades now. She also agreed on the need to closely monitor Pakistan's support for such terror groups,” Shringla asserted.