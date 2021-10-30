PM Modi Meets Joe Biden, Other World Leaders at G20 Summit
Biden had earlier hosted PM Modi at the White House on 24 September for their first in-person meeting.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Rome for the G20 Summit, on Saturday, 30 October, met with world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The PMO shared photos of the same in a tweet. The G20 Summit is being held from 30-31 October. PM Modi will be participating at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.
PM Modi also had a one-on-one interaction with Pope Francis at the Vatican City on Saturday. He was accompanied by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.
Modi also gathered with world leaders for a "family photo". The PMO said in a tweet, "World leaders meet in Rome for the @g20org Summit, an important multilateral forum for global good."
The G20 is a leading global forum that brings together the world's major economies. The G20 members account for more than 80 percent of the global GDP, 75 percent of global trade and 60 percent of the population of the planet, news agency PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI.)
