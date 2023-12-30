PM Modi Arrives in Ayodhya for Inauguration of Mega Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, December 30, will visit the temple town of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to inaugurate the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, the Ayodhya Dham Railway Station, and several other development projects worth Rs15,000 crore.
His visit comes about three weeks before the Pran Pratishtha (consecration ceremony) of Ram Lalla at the Ram temple on 22 January.
"Our government is determined to develop world-class infrastructure, improve connectivity and preserve the rich heritage of Ayodhya, the city of Lord Shri Ram. In this direction, I will inaugurate the newly constructed tomorrow. Along with this, I will also get the privilege of inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of many more development projects, which will make the life of my family members in many areas of the country including Ayodhya and UP easier," Modi wrote on social media X on Friday, 28 December.
What's expected?
About 1.5 lakh people are expected to assemble for the rally that will last nearly an hour, after which Modi will depart from Ayodhya.
Elaborate security arrangements have been made along the Ram Path to the Ayodhya airport, located about 15 km from the main city.
Divisional commissioner of Ayodhya Gaurav Dayal told the media preparations were in full swing for the visit and despite dense fog in the city in the past two days, all arrangements were on course.
What Modi's day will look like: PM Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station and then flag off two new Amrit Bharat trains and six new Vande Bharat trains at 11.15 am.
At around 12.15 pm, he will inaugurate the newly built Ayodhya airport, named the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport. At 1 pm, he is scheduled to address a public meeting and then inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of infrastructure projects.
To enhance accessibility to the temple, Modi will inaugurate four newly redeveloped roads — Rampath, Bhaktipath, Dharampath, and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Path.
Cultural events on cards: The prime minister will be welcomed by over 1,400 artists from across the country who will present folk art and cultural programmes on 40 stages set up along the route from the airport to the railway station.
