NCB Seizes Drugs Worth Crores Hidden in Lehengas in Bengaluru

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized drugs worth crores in Bengaluru on Thursday, 21 October. The total weight of the drugs, hidden in three lehengas, amounted to 3 kg.

The drugs were reportedly found in lehengas, which were concealed and well-stitched to avoid detection. With a tip-off, the NCB seized the drugs that were being sent from Narasapuram in Andhra Pradesh to Australia. The NCB team, led by Bengaluru Zonal Director Amit Ghawale, found the contrabands hidden in a parcel container, NDTV reported.