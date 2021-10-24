NCB Seizes Drugs Worth Crores Hidden in Lehengas in Bengaluru
The consignor of the drugs was then arrested on Friday by the NCB Chennai team.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized drugs worth crores in Bengaluru on Thursday, 21 October. The total weight of the drugs, hidden in three lehengas, amounted to 3 kg.
The drugs were reportedly found in lehengas, which were concealed and well-stitched to avoid detection. With a tip-off, the NCB seized the drugs that were being sent from Narasapuram in Andhra Pradesh to Australia. The NCB team, led by Bengaluru Zonal Director Amit Ghawale, found the contrabands hidden in a parcel container, NDTV reported.
After probing, the NCB tracked that the shipment was to be sent from Chennai to Australia. The consignor of the drugs was then arrested on Friday by the NCB Chennai team. Officials said the accused used fake documents to send the parcel.
The NCB's drug seizure in Bengaluru comes nearly a month after the Gujarat Mundra Port drug seizure case. In relation to the 2,988 kg drug seizure in Gujarat, three individuals were arrested and are currently under National Investigation Agency's remand.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
