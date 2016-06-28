Narasimha Rao: An Astute Politician With Calm Nerves

(This article was first published on 27 June 2016. It is being reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark PV Narasimha Rao’s death anniversary.)

Narasimha Rao was India’s ninth Prime Minister, and on the occasion of his death anniversary, here are two anecdotes that exemplify his tolerance towards critics.

Two decades ago, it was difficult to imagine that the media would report on the Prime Minister’s health and his illness would be a matter of public debate.

This unnamed protocol was broken by Business Standard in 1994-95. One day, they published on their front page that Prime Minister Narasimha Rao was afflicted with minor paralysis due to Transient Intermittent Ailment and that he was admitted to AIIMS.