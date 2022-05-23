Namaz, Madrassas, UCC: What BJP CMs Yogi, Himanta, Dhami Raked Up at RSS Event

"There were 700 riots in UP between 2012-2017. There were riots in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Moradabad and other places. There used to be curfews for months. There have been no riots in Uttar Pradesh for the past five years. The citizens of UP feel themselves safe now; especially women, mothers, daughters feel they are safe," he said during his address, noting that there was no violence in UP after elections.

Stating that the government has closed down illegal slaughterhouses and has built 5,600 'gaushalas' for stray cows, the CM added, "We also removed 1 lakh loudspeakers from religious places, or have reduced their volume. These mics are now being donated to schools and hospitals. Our government has reconstructed more than 700 religious places in 5 years, and this programme is continuing."