Don’t Give Me Money, Give Me Work: Munawar’s Friend Nalin Yadav

Video Producer: Maushmee Singh

Video Editor: Deepthi Ramdas

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was not the only one arrested early in January, along with him was another upcoming Indore-based comedian called Nalin Yadav.

The Quint spoke to the 25-year-old comic, who is a Mass Communication college second-year dropout, to understand how life has changed since he got bail.