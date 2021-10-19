Nainital's Mall Road Floods as Lake Surges Amid Downpour, Uttarakhand on Alert

The meteorological department has predicted heavy rains in the state between 17-19 October. At least 123 districts of Uttarakhand are predicted to receive hail storms and strong winds of up to 60-70 kmph.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 10 teams across seven districts – one each in Dehradun, Almora, Pithoragarh, and Haridwar, and two each in Chamoli, Uttarkashi and Gadapur, IANS reported.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and assured all possible help from the Centre.

While the Chardham Devasthanam Board has been asked to temporarily suspend the 'Char Dham Yatra', thousands of pilgrims headed for Kedarnath, have been asked to stay at safe places till the weather improves.

(With inputs from IANS)