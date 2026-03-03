'Where is Aai?': Children Await Return of Mothers Lost in Nagpur Factory Blast

On the highway leading to Katol taluka from Nagpur city lies a small village called Hatla that is currently mourning Meena Yedme (26). For the past three days, her two-year-old daughter has been perplexed as to why her mother, who left for work on 1 March as usual, has yet to return.

Meena, along with 18 others, was killed in a massive blast at SBL Energy Limited, an explosives-manufacturing unit in Katol’s Raulgaon village, on 1 March.

The explosion took place at about 7:00 am on Sunday in a building that houses the unit responsible for manufacturing gunpowder and detonators used in mining operations. Approximately 35 workers were inside the department when the blast ripped through the facility, igniting a major fire and leading to the partial collapse of the structure. The impact of the explosion was so intense that it was reportedly heard across several neighbouring villages.