'Where is Aai?': Children Await Return of Mothers Lost in Nagpur Factory Blast

On the highway leading to Katol taluka from Nagpur city lies a small village called Hatla that is currently mourning Meena Yedme (26). For the past three days, her two-year-old daughter has been perplexed as to why her mother, who left for work on 1 March as usual, has yet to return.
Meena, along with 18 others, was killed in a massive blast at SBL Energy Limited, an explosives-manufacturing unit in Katol’s Raulgaon village, on 1 March.
The explosion took place at about 7:00 am on Sunday in a building that houses the unit responsible for manufacturing gunpowder and detonators used in mining operations. Approximately 35 workers were inside the department when the blast ripped through the facility, igniting a major fire and leading to the partial collapse of the structure. The impact of the explosion was so intense that it was reportedly heard across several neighbouring villages.
Of the 19 victims, at least 15 were women aged 20–40, several of them mothers to young children.
“My daughter-in-law was our only support. God should have taken me instead of her. What will happen to my two-year-old granddaughter now? What will happen to my son?” Kamla, Meena’s mother-in-law, told The Quint as she wept inconsolably.
Most Victims Were Young Mothers, Worked To Support Familes
Meena’s husband had previously met with an accident in which he lost a leg and has since been unable to walk. The responsibility of supporting the entire family — her husband, her in-laws and their two-year-old daughter — fell on Meena’s shoulders.
Meena held a Master’s degree in Social Work and had earlier worked at a hospital in Katol. However, the salary there was modest, and following her husband’s accident, additional funds were required for his surgery.
She subsequently took up employment at SBL Energy Limited, where she had been working for the past six months, earning ₹10,000 per month. As the company was located far from her village, she rented accommodation in a nearby village called Metpanjara.
Gayatri Shende (33), a resident of Ajanagaon, around 45 kilometres from Nagpur, is survived by her two children, aged eight and four. On 1 March, she left home at 5:00 am, expecting to return in time for lunch. Instead, her children waited through the night — and the following day — hoping she would walk back through the door.
With no agricultural land and no stable source of income, Gayatri and her husband had moved to her maternal home in search of support.
Determined to secure a better future for her children, Gayatri worked tirelessly to keep the household afloat. Her earnings were crucial to the family’s survival.
Her brother, Sevak Kamble, recalled the last time he saw her.
“I was studying and also looking after my sister’s children. Even on Sunday, she left them with me before going to work. She has left us forever. What will happen to my nephews now? My sister’s home has been shattered. I was about to find a job in four or five months and would have asked her to stop working. But before that could happen, she was gone,” he told The Quint.
Three of the victims were from Dhawalapur village itself — Sangeeta Panchbhai, Durga Gaikwad and Pratibha Walke.
Walke leaves behind two sons — one studying in Class 9 and the other in Class 4. Her younger son, still unable to process the news of her death, has fallen ill following the emotional shock.
Pratibha had studied up to Class 10 and worked tirelessly to ensure her children could continue their education. She initially worked as a daily wage labourer in agricultural fields and had been employed at the explosives factory for the past 18 months.
Many Witnessed Deaths of Friends, Colleagues
Eyewitnesses described the horrors of the tragedy, with dismembered body parts all around them, and many people experiencing immediate hearing loss. Several witnesses said they saw victims engulfed in flames, attempting to run to safety.
For many survivors, those among the victims were friends, neighbours and even family members.
As most of the bodies were charred beyond recognition, identification was carried out through DNA sampling. As of 3 March, at least 15 bodies had been handed over to their families.
At least 23 injured women are currently receiving treatment at Orange City Hospital, of whom at least nine are reported to be in critical condition.
Several patients have sustained severe burn injuries, ranging from 30 to 80 per cent of their bodies, as a result of the intense heat generated by the explosion.
Others were injured by shrapnel and flying debris from the blast. A number of patients have suffered fractures to their arms and legs, while some are also reporting hearing loss and symptoms consistent with blast-induced trauma.
All the injured are in critical condition and have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Emergency surgeries have already been performed on some patients.
11 People Arrested So Far
In response to the demands of the victims’ families, Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule convened a meeting at the Divisional Commissioner’s office on Monday, 2 March. Officials from PESO (Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation) and DISH (Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health) were present.
Preliminary reports by both bodies have pointed at severe lapses of protocols on the company's part. Bawankule stated that if necessary, officials from PESO and DISH would also be held accountable.
A culpable homicide case has been registered against the company. A total of 21 individuals, including the company’s directors, have been booked in connection with the incident.
The case has been registered under Section 105 (culpable homicide), Section 25(A)(B) (acts endangering life or personal safety), and Section 288 (negligent conduct with regard to explosives) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).
The Police confirmed the arrest of 11 company officials, including the two directors Rakesh Tiwari and Ravi Kamre.
The families of the victims are expected to receive ₹82 lakh each as compensation - ₹75 lakh from the company, ₹5 lakh from the state government, and ₹2 lakh from the central government.