Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Hooghly Morning Result Released; Check Prize Money

The Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Hooghly morning result is released today, on Friday, 9 December 2022, on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery Department. All participants should note that the lottery result is announced at 1 pm. They can download the PDF whenever they want from the website - nagalandlotteries.com. Participants are advised to go through the list of winning numbers on the website soon. Winners should claim the prize money from the Nagaland State Lottery Department.

