Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Hooghly Result PDF Declared; Know the Rules

The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Hooghly Friday morning result PDF is declared today, 24 February 2023. The ones who are participating in the lottery draw today are requested to download the PDF from nagalandlotteries.com. Before checking the lottery ticket numbers on the PDF, one should know the prize money details for the Dear Hooghly draw. The Nagaland State Lottery Department has mentioned every detail on its website for interested people. One can go through the updates online.

As per the latest official details, the Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Hooghly Friday morning result is released at 1 pm on the official website - nagalandlotteries.com. Participants must download the PDF and go through the latest announcements made by the Nagaland State Lottery Department. The lottery ticket prices are Rs 6 only so anybody can purchase them to participate.