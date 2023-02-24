Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Hooghly Result PDF Declared; Know the Rules
Nagaland State Lottery Today: Download Dear Hooghly result PDF from nagalandlotteries.com on Friday, 24 February.
The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Hooghly Friday morning result PDF is declared today, 24 February 2023. The ones who are participating in the lottery draw today are requested to download the PDF from nagalandlotteries.com. Before checking the lottery ticket numbers on the PDF, one should know the prize money details for the Dear Hooghly draw. The Nagaland State Lottery Department has mentioned every detail on its website for interested people. One can go through the updates online.
As per the latest official details, the Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Hooghly Friday morning result is released at 1 pm on the official website - nagalandlotteries.com. Participants must download the PDF and go through the latest announcements made by the Nagaland State Lottery Department. The lottery ticket prices are Rs 6 only so anybody can purchase them to participate.
It is important to note that the Dear Hooghly lottery results are released every Friday on the official website. The morning draw PDF is declared at 1 pm so participants can download it after the mentioned time.
The first prize winners of the lottery sambad can claim the highest money. Lucky winners can take home Rs 1 crore after submitting the right documents and proof to the Nagaland State Lottery Department.
Nagaland State Lottery Today: Dear Hooghly Prize Money, 24 February 2023
The Nagaland State lottery Dear Hooghly Friday prize money for today, 24 February, is stated here:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
The prize money is decided by the State Lottery Department and the winners should claim them from the department only.
Do not follow any other websites as they might carry misinformation about the draws.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Hooghly Friday Result: How to Download PDF
Let's take a look at the process that you should follow to download the Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Hooghly Friday result today:
Go to the website - nagalandlotteries.com.
Find the "1 PM" result download link on the homepage.
The PDF will be downloaded on your computer when you click on the link.
Go through the list of lucky winners for Friday carefully and check if your lottery ticket number is present.
Take a printout of the Dear Hooghly Friday PDF if you want to take a better look at it.
