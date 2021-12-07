Naga Army Threatens To Avenge 'Blood of the Innocent Spilt Sooner or Later'
The Naga Army of the Government of the People's Republic of Nagaland had issued a letter on Monday, 6 December.
The Naga Army of the Government of the People's Republic of Nagaland (GPRN) has threatened to avenge the killings of the 13 villagers who were gunned down by the armed forces in Nagaland's Mon district in a case of 'mistaken identity' on Sunday, 5 December.
In a letter issued by Major General Langnyei Konyak through the General Staff Office of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN), GPRN, on Monday, 6 December, a copy of which has been accessed by The Quint, the Naga Army has said that the "blood of the innocent spilt will be avenged sooner or later" by them.
Content of the Letter
"The Naga Army of the people's Government, NSCN/GPRN, would like to express our deepest condolence and anguish to the bereaved families for the brutal slaughtering of innocent unarmed Naga civilians by the coward and trigger-happy so-called Indian Army on 4 December 2021 at Oting village under Mon District Nagaland (sic)," the letter said.
"The Naga Army is also constrained to write this message to our beloved Naga people that we have restrained ourselves in conducting many operations against the sadistic occupiers in the Indian Military, keeping in mind the wishes of our people who are in the quest for a peaceful atmosphere. But what have our people received from the shameless occupiers for trying to achieve our goal peacefully? Nothing, only tortures, rapes, manslaughter, and untold miseries unleashed from time to time (sic)," it added.
"So, let this be known to one and all that the blood of the innocent spilt will be avenged sooner or later by the Naga Army, and we hope that our people will understand when we initiate such measures (sic)," the letter said.
Background
At least 13 villagers in Nagaland lost their lives while travelling to Oting on Sunday.
In the aftermath of the attack, a new spell of violence broke out on Sunday, after hundreds of civilians vandalised an Assam Rifles camp in Mon district. One protesting citizen died as a result.
Consequently, the Nagaland administration implemented prohibitory orders, with Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) being imposed in Mon town in light of the clashes and the tensions, thereby prohibiting a gathering of four or more people in public.
The government had also reportedly banned mobile internet and SMS services in the entire district.
HM Amit Shah's Address to the Parliament
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the Parliament on Monday, 6 December, on the Nagaland firing incident and expressed regret over the death of 13 villagers at the hands of security forces.
Amid uproar, Shah said that the vehicle which the security forces fired at was trying to flee when asked to stop.
He added that the situation was tense but under control. Assuring a probe of the highest level and apprising the house of the Special Investigating Team (SIT) formed for the case, Shah said that the army had expressed regret over the incident and would probe the matter as well.
Konyak Naga Body Makes 5 Demands
Meanwhile, the Konyak Union, an apex body of the Konyak Naga tribe from the Mon district, sent a five-point memorandum of demands to the government on Monday, 6 December, asking for action against responsible defence personnel and demanding the withdrawal of the special powers given to the security forces in the state.
