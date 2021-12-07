Naga Army Threatens To Avenge 'Blood of the Innocent Spilt Sooner or Later'

The Naga Army of the Government of the People's Republic of Nagaland (GPRN) has threatened to avenge the killings of the 13 villagers who were gunned down by the armed forces in Nagaland's Mon district in a case of 'mistaken identity' on Sunday, 5 December.

In a letter issued by Major General Langnyei Konyak through the General Staff Office of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN), GPRN, on Monday, 6 December, a copy of which has been accessed by The Quint, the Naga Army has said that the "blood of the innocent spilt will be avenged sooner or later" by them.