Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh Tests Positive for COVID

So far, Manipur has registered 21636 confirmed cases of COVID-19, out of which 3084 are active, and 18,334 have recovered, The Northeast Today reported. Several union ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah were tested positive in the past.

There has been a steady decline in the number of cases in the country, after the infection reached an all-time high in September, NDTV reported. Right now, India has the second-highest infection count after the United States.