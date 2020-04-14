Mysterious Figure Prompts Locals to Violate Lockdown in Kerala

Locals have reportedly described the figure to be giant-sized thief over six feet tall, rumoured to move at lightning speed and with springs attached to his feet. Some locals have referred to the figure as the "black man" a ghost or as an odiyan i.e. a shapeshifter.

There is no verifiable claim of any person having clearly seen the alleged figure as of yet or of the figure having attacked any person. As per one report, the figure is rumoured to knock on doors to play pranks and scare people. The sightings and rumours has led to panic among the local residents.

The state police, in the meanwhile, had warned of strict action against those who violated the lockdown to pursue the mysterious figure. Apart from commencing investigation on local complaints, the police also reportedly strengthened night patrolling in these areas and urged people to contact the police at 0888522221 if the figure was spotted.

The high court on Saturday chose not to interfere in the matter as of yet, save to direct that the police take appropriate action in a time-bound manner. The order passed in this regard states,

"Taking note of the statement of the police authorities as regards the investigation that has already been conducted, as also the submission of the learned counsel for the petitioner that, even recently, there have been sightings of the mysterious figure, we deem it appropriate to dispose this writ petition by directing the second respondent to consider and pass orders on Ext.P1 complaint preferred by the petitioner within a period of two weeks from the date of receipt of a copy of this judgment."

(This story has been published in an arrangement with Bar&Bench)