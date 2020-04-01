‘My Ill Son Starved to Death Amid Lockdown’: Bihar Daily-Wager

Durga said that not even a single penny has been given from the government in aid, and neither has any official come to check on them.

On this matter, CPI-ML's Secretary in Arrah says, "There are about 35 Dalit families living in this area, most of them do garbage collection work or manual labour, and so, they do not have so much money that they are able to easily make it through a lockdown situation. Ever since the lockdown has been enforced, the people living here have had to fend for their survival. The condition of Durga's family was also bad. We came to know about their lack of food after the death occurred. At present, with the help of others, all 35 families were given 10 kilograms of food, including 8 kg rice and 2 kg flour. "